Murray posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-107 loss to the Rockets.

Murray led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds en route to the lone double-double performance that ended three assists shy of a triple-double. Murray set season high marks in rebounds and assists while crossing the double-digit mark for the first time of the year in his first double-double performance. He has now reached double figures in scoring in seven outings this year.