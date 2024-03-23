Murray provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 125-117 loss to the Clippers.

Murray made his presence felt on both ends of the court, and the younger brother of Keegan Murray continues to find his footing at the NBA level while enjoying an expanded role on a rebuilding Portland team. Murray jumped into a starting role following the All-Star break but has been thriving lately, scoring in double digits in four of his last five appearances. To note, he has now reached career-high scoring marks in back-to-back games, a run he'll aim to extend when the Blazers take on the Nuggets on Saturday, which represents a tougher matchup for the rookie out of Iowa.