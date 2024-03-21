Murray racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

Murray's 17 points Wednesday were the most he has logged in the NBA. The rookie forward has started 15 straight games for Portland and has averaged 30.5 minutes during that span, but his offense has been inconsistent, as he's scored in single figures in eight of those contests. While Murray is clearly getting a chance to carve out a role for the Blazers, his production thus far hasn't warranted fantasy relevance in most formats.