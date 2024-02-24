Murray closed Friday's 127-112 loss to the Nuggets with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Murray got the starting nod due to Scoot Henderson (groin) out, ending two rebounds and one point shy of a double-double in a balanced performance. Murray has started in two games this season, tallying at least eight points in both of those contests. Murray set a new season high in rebounds, hauling in five or more boards on five occurrences.