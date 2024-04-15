Murray closed Sunday's 121-82 loss to the Kings with nine points (3-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one block and one steal across 44 minutes.
Murray was the only recent starter to play in the season finale, and he set a career high with 18 rebounds in the blowout loss. the Iowa product may have not had many opportunities to impress during his rookie season, but Portland's bevy of injuries throughout the year gave the first-round pick an opportunity to strut his stuff. There's little doubt that he'll play a major role in Portland's continuing youth rebuild.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Scores career-high 21 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Posts career-high point total•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Fails to score Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Balanced outing in double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Plays well in 35 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Balanced outing in starting lineup•