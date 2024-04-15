Murray closed Sunday's 121-82 loss to the Kings with nine points (3-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one block and one steal across 44 minutes.

Murray was the only recent starter to play in the season finale, and he set a career high with 18 rebounds in the blowout loss. the Iowa product may have not had many opportunities to impress during his rookie season, but Portland's bevy of injuries throughout the year gave the first-round pick an opportunity to strut his stuff. There's little doubt that he'll play a major role in Portland's continuing youth rebuild.