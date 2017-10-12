Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Another lackluster start Wednesday
Harkless collected seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.
Harkless posted his second straight seven-point effort as part of the first unit, while Evan Turner, who Harkless is battling for the starting small forward job, outperformed him for a second consecutive contest off the bench. The 24-year-old generated only one double-digit scoring performance over five exhibitions and could potentially be relegated to a role off the bench to open the regular season.
