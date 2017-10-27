Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Contributes 13 points Thursday
Harkless registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Clippers.
Harkless has been difficult to gauge from a fantasy perspective in the early going. He's put up just five shot attempts in two games and logged either nine or 10 in his three other contests. He's predictably gone for single digits in the scoring column in two of the three low-usage outings, but poured in 13 points apiece in the two games when he's been more involved. The inconsistency isn't exactly surprising considering the fact the Blazers offense is designed to run through the backcourt, so fantasy owners will likely have to live with the rollercoaster production throughout the season.
