Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Friday
Harkless (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Harkless continues to miss time due to left knee soreness, which has been a nagging issue for him all season. If he ends up sidelined Friday, it would mark his sixth straight absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Friday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...