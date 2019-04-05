Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable Friday

Curry is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to left tibia soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Curry went through morning shooting Friday as usual but afterwards, had his left leg wrapped in ice. Curry's name on the injury report is likely just a precaution taken by the Trail Blazers, as there was no mention of the injury after Wednesday's game. However, if Curry's sore tibia continues to swell up and needs a game off to recover, Anfernee Simons will likely see an increased role Friday.