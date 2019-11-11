Play

Labissiere (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Hawks, Case Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Labissiere was initially listed as questionable, and the Blazers then moved him to a game-time call. But after going through a pregame workout, Labissiere will be available off the bench, and he could continue to see increased minutes in the absence of Zach Collins (shoulder).

