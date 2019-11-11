Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Cleared to play
Labissiere (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Hawks, Case Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Labissiere was initially listed as questionable, and the Blazers then moved him to a game-time call. But after going through a pregame workout, Labissiere will be available off the bench, and he could continue to see increased minutes in the absence of Zach Collins (shoulder).
