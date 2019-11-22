Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Stellar production Thursday
Labissiere amassed 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 loss to Milwaukee.
Labissiere played 28 minutes off the bench, coming through with his best game of the season. Anthony Tolliver moved into the starting lineup, replacing the injured Hassan Whiteside (hip) but it was Labissiere who took advantage. If Whiteside is forced to miss additional time, Labissiere could be worth a speculative pickup in standard leagues. Labissiere has likely done enough to earn himself meaningful minutes on most nights even when Whiteside eventually returns.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Puts up 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Not limited by injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Will be game-time call•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Will not return Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.