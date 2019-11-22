Labissiere amassed 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 loss to Milwaukee.

Labissiere played 28 minutes off the bench, coming through with his best game of the season. Anthony Tolliver moved into the starting lineup, replacing the injured Hassan Whiteside (hip) but it was Labissiere who took advantage. If Whiteside is forced to miss additional time, Labissiere could be worth a speculative pickup in standard leagues. Labissiere has likely done enough to earn himself meaningful minutes on most nights even when Whiteside eventually returns.