Trail Blazers' Troy Caupain: Inks camp deal with Blazers
Caupain agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2017, Caupain has played in just four NBA games. He spent essentially all of last season with the Lakeland Magic of the G League, where he averaged 16.4 points on 12.7 shots, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33.7 minutes. Portland will give him a training camp tryout, and it's possible Caupain will land a roster spot and be able to provide the team with additional backcourt depth.
