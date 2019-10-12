Trevon Bluiett: Waived by Jazz
Bluiett was let go by the Jazz on Saturday.
Bluiett was unable to impress the organization enough through training camp and preseason to earn a final roster spot. However, he could end up seeing action with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars.
