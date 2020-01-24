Bluiett scored 22 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT) in a victory over Aqua Caliente on Wednesday.

Bluiett needed only 10 field-goal attempts to reach the 22-point mark and drilled five shots from deep. He has been scorching over his last two games, making 16-of-19 shots from the field including 10-of-12 from three-point range. That has helped raise his shooting percentage to 49.1 percent on the season.