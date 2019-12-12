Bluiett tallied 18 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's G-League victory over Oklahoma City.

Bluiett paced the Stars in scoring despite logging only 23 minutes off the bench. He also contributed two rebounds, two assists and two steals. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.6 points in 11 games this season. He has converted 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts.