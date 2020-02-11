Trevon Bluiett: Tallies 23 points in return
Bluiett scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in Monday's win over Texas.
Bluiett missed the Legends' previous contest with an illness, but he returned to record his seventh game of 20-plus points this season. The 25-year-old out of Xavier also chipped in two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...