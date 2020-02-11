Play

Bluiett scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in Monday's win over Texas.

Bluiett missed the Legends' previous contest with an illness, but he returned to record his seventh game of 20-plus points this season. The 25-year-old out of Xavier also chipped in two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

