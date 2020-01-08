Play

Bluiett scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) in a victory over Agua Caliente on Tuesday.

Bluiett fell one three-pointer shy of his season high, draining 6-of-9 attempts from deep. The 25-year-old is tied for 17th in the G League with 51 treys on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories