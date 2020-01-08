Trevon Bluiett: Paces Stars with 18 points Tuesday
Bluiett scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) in a victory over Agua Caliente on Tuesday.
Bluiett fell one three-pointer shy of his season high, draining 6-of-9 attempts from deep. The 25-year-old is tied for 17th in the G League with 51 treys on the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...