Trevon Duval: Fills stat sheet despite loss
Duval contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's 152-148 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Duval's biggest issue this season has been the consistency -- he is coming off three straight games scoring under 10 points, and he has scored in double digits just four times during his last 10 outings. Duval is averaging 7.4 points per game and he has been the Wolves' starting point guard in 13 games so far.
