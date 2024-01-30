Jemison's 10-day contract with the Wizards expired Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Washington will have the option of bringing Jemison back on a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the team intends to keep its 15-man roster spot open for the undrafted rookie center. With Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley ahead of him in the pecking order at center, Jemison was limited to a pair of one-minute appearances over his week-and-a-half-long stay with Washington. If Jemison isn't re-signed, he'll likely head back to the G League's Birmingham Squadron, with whom he had been playing prior to catching on with the Wizards on the 10-day deal.