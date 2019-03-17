Wade Baldwin: Dislocates finger
Baldwin exited Saturday's game against Delaware after suffering a dislocated finger, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin will return to Toronto in order to be evaluated further. It currently remains unclear whether the 22-year-old is expected to miss any game action.
