Baldwin finalized a two-year contract with Greek club Olympiacos last week, Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net reports.

A first-round selection by the Grizzlies in 2016, Baldwin failed to establish himself as an NBA-caliber rotation option across stops with five organizations over the past three seasons. Just 23 years old, Baldwin still has plenty of time to resurface in the NBA, but he'll have to prove his worth overseas before earning another look.