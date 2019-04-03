Wade Baldwin: Scores 18 in return
Baldwin (finger) registered 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in the loss Friday to Long Island.
Baldwin's six turnovers ultimately doomed Raptors 905's playoff chances, as Toronto exited the G League playoffs in the second round. The point guard returned to the court in just a week after dislocating his finger in a mid-March contest against Delaware, finishing his 2018-19 season with 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals across 14 games with the Legends and Raptors 905.
