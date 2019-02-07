Wade Baldwin: Traded to Pacers, will be waived
Baldwin, along with Nik Stauskas, was traded to the Pacers on Thursday in exchange for a second-round pick and will be waived, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This appears to be nothing more than the Pacers helping the Rockets clear salary and taking on a second-round pick in the process. This is now the third time in the last four days that Baldwin has been traded, and now with the point guard being waived, he may be headed for the G League full time, where he has been stellar, averaging 22.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
