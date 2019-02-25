Baldwin signed a G League contract Monday and was claimed off waivers by the Raptors 905, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

Since Baldwin had been playing on a standard NBA contract this season with the Trail Blazers before being traded to the Cavaliers, Rockets and finally, the Pacers, prior to being waived earlier this month, no G League affiliate held his rights. Given his first-round pedigree and previous success in the G League, Baldwin was likely a highly sought-after commodity and will ultimately land with the 905, where he could settle into more of an off-the-ball role alongside standout Jordan Loyd.