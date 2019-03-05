Wade Baldwin: Continues torrid scoring pace
Baldwin IV tallied 29 points (12-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the loss Monday to the Stars.
That followed a 27-point outing on Tuesday in which Raptors 905 unseated the Go Go. Baldwin was arguably the biggest deadline acquisition in the G League, averaging 25.7 points in his three appearances with Raptors 905 since being acquired near the end of February. The guard figures to a major rotational piece for the organization alongside Jordan Loyd.
