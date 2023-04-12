Coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Iguodala (wrist) is "ways off" from returning and his next update will come on April 21, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Iguodala hasn't been able to practice and has been sidelined since March 13 due to a left wrist injury. Unless the Warriors are able to replicate their championship run from last season, it seems unlikely the veteran forward will be suiting up this postseason.