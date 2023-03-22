The Warriors announced Iguodala underwent successful surgery on his left wrist Monday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The four-week timeline rules Iguodala out for the remainder of the regular season, and because he may need time to regain conditioning once cleared to practice, he could be sidelined for the start of the playoffs as well. When healthy, Iguodala has been a lightly used member of the rotation, so his continued absence shouldn't open up major minutes for any other players.