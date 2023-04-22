Iguodala (wrist) has started progressive rehab and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
Iguodala had the splint on his left wrist removed and could be cleared to begin light ball handling and shooting drills in the next 7-10 days. The veteran forward will hope to return this postseason if the Warriors can make a deep run.
