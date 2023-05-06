Iguodala (wrist surgery) has been cleared to intensify on-court workouts and should return to team practices in about a week.

Iguodala suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13 and underwent a corrective procedure. The veteran wing was given a two-week timetable to return on April 22 but looks to be behind that schedule. Though it seems like Iguodala will be sidelined for the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals, he could have a shot at returning for the next round, if the Warriors advance.