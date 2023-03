Iguodala has suffered a fractured left wrist and is set to undergo surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This injury will likely sideline Iguodala for the remainder of the regular season and it wouldn't be surprising to see his absence extend into the playoffs. Iguodala was only averaging minutes in the lower teens for Golden State, so while the Dubs will certainly miss his on-court presence, this injury won't make many ripples in fantasy hoops.