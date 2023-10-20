Iguodala announced his retirement from professional basketball Friday, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

The veteran forward played in just eight games last season due to wrist and hip injuries, and he won't attempt to make a return for the 2023-24 campaign. Iguodala, who will turn 40 years old in January, played in 1,231 games across 19 seasons in the NBA, and he averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists while spending time with the 76ers, Warriors, Heat and Nuggets.