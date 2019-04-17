Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Promoted to starting center

Bogut, in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' (quad) injury, will start at center moving forward, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Cousins is presumably lost for the remainder of the postseason, and coach Steve Kerr will put his faith in Bogut, who earned a title with the Warriors in 2014-15. Bogut started five games during the regular season, averaging 4.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.0 minutes. Kevon Looney figures to see an uptick in workload as well.