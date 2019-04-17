Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Promoted to starting center
Bogut, in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' (quad) injury, will start at center moving forward, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cousins is presumably lost for the remainder of the postseason, and coach Steve Kerr will put his faith in Bogut, who earned a title with the Warriors in 2014-15. Bogut started five games during the regular season, averaging 4.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.0 minutes. Kevon Looney figures to see an uptick in workload as well.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...