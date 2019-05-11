Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Starting in Game 6
Bogut will get the start at center for Friday's Game 6 matchup with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bogut will replace Kevin Durant (calf) in the starting lineup. Kevon Looney was considered another possible option to start, as he saw relatively healthy minutes after Durant went down in Game 5. However, the Warriors will opt for Bogut's defense and veteran presence.
