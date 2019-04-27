Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Moves to bench
Bogut will play a reserve role in Friday's Game 6 matchup with the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bogut has started at center since DeMarcus Cousins tore his quad in Game 2, but the Clippers recent success by going small with JaMychal Green at center likely forced the Warriors' hand here. Thus, Bogut will presumably be in line for a reduced workload off the bench.
