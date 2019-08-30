Andrew Bogut: Injures ankle
Bogut is listed as day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury during an exhibition game against Team Germany on Wednesday, Olgun Uluc of FOX Sports reports.
Early medical reports came back favorable for Bogut, but it still seems that he'll need some time to recover in advance of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
More News
-
Andrew Bogut: Plans to head back to Australia•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Coming off bench for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Plays just 12 minutes despite start•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Starting in Game 6•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Moves to bench•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Strong effort despite fouling out•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...