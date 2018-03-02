Warriors' Chris Boucher: Thunderous game
Boucher finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's 141-117 win over visiting Northern Arizona.
Boucher had a monsterous game Wednesday, going off for a career high in points and rebounds and recording his second straight double-double. The 6-11 forward has scored in double digits in four consecutive games now and he has seen his season average of 10.2 points increase dramatically over that span. In addition, the first-year player from Oregon is adding an effective 6.2 per game rebounds as well.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...