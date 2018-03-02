Boucher finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's 141-117 win over visiting Northern Arizona.

Boucher had a monsterous game Wednesday, going off for a career high in points and rebounds and recording his second straight double-double. The 6-11 forward has scored in double digits in four consecutive games now and he has seen his season average of 10.2 points increase dramatically over that span. In addition, the first-year player from Oregon is adding an effective 6.2 per game rebounds as well.