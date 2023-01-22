Green (toe) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, all the Warriors' regulars will be available after absences Friday against the Cavaliers. This month, Green is averaging 7.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.4 minutes.
