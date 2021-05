Green (finger) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

The 31-year-old sat out Friday with a finger issue alongside Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Andrew Wiggins (knee), but all three will be back on the court for the final game of the regular season. Green has averaged 10.0 points, 10.4 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.4 minutes over his past five games.