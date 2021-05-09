Green posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Green has dished out eight or more assists in five games in a row, and while his scoring figures have been poor most of the time, he's doing enough to remain fantasy-relevant with his contributions in other categories. The veteran power forward is averaging 7.5 points, 10.2 assists, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.