Warriors' Draymond Green: Dominates glass in Game 3 win

Green mustered 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

Green's shot was far from sharp, but he more than made up for it with a jaw-dropping effort on the boards. The energetic big man once again was deployed at center, which helped him to his best rebound total since Game 5 of the first-round series versus the Spurs. Despite his struggles from the field, Green also hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time since Game 5 of the semifinal-round series against the Jazz, making it a stellar all-around night. He'll look to replicate the feat when the Warriors try to take a 3-1 series lead in Tuesday's Game 4.