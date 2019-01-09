Warriors' Draymond Green: Excels in non-offensive categories

Green mustered just two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but added 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 122-95 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Green made up for his minimal involvement on offense with an excellent night on the boards and as a facilitator, hitting double digits in both categories in the same game for the first time since Dec. 14. The seven-year veteran also extended his 2019-opening streak of multiple blocks to three games, as he continues to adapt his contributions around game flow and what opposing squads afford him. Green had opened the new calendar year with more robust scoring tallies (nine and 12 points, respectively), but less was required of him on that front against the Knicks with Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combining for well over half (67) of the Warriors' 123 points.