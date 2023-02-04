Green (calf) is expected to play Saturday against the Mavericks, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While Green is expected to play Saturday, he was also expected to play Thursday and ended up sitting out. He should be considered probable, but fantasy managers may still want to keep tabs on the situation.
