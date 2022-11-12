Green supplied two points (1-5 FG), nine rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 106-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Green didn't shoot particularly well Friday night but overall, he's actually had a good season shooting the ball, averaging 58% from the field. The volume isn't always there to have a significant effect in category leagues but it's a nice bonus to go along his other contributions which are still right where you expect them to be from the veteran forward. His 13 dimes against Cleveland bring his average to 6.3 assists per game this season.