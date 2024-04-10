Green supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 win over the Lakers.

Anthony Davis' (head) absence allowed Green plenty of room to get going, and the defensive dynamo took his turn at the perimeter amid the team's three-point barrage. All of Green's shot attempts were beyond the arc, and he added five bombs to The Warriors' total of 26 threes against the Lakers. Trayce Jackson-Davis' presence has allowed to get Green out of the paint more often, but the team may revert back to Jonathan Kuminga at the four as he gets back up to speed, thus limiting Green's ability to score.