Warriors' Draymond Green: Not listed on Tuesday's injury report

Green (back) wasn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.

Green was held out of Friday's preseason finale due to a back strain, but after having the weekend off for rest and recovery, it appears he's good to go for Tuesday's opener. Fantasy owners should still make one final check on his status just prior to tip-off to make sure he didn't suffer any setbacks in warmups, though if all goes as planned, Green should be active and in the starting lineup as usual.