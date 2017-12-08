Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially cleared to play

Green (shoulder) has officially been cleared to play Friday against the Pistons, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Green carried a probable designation into the matchup, but coach Steve Kerr officially confirmed that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be back in action after missing Wednesday's win over Charlotte. Expect Green to move back into the starting five, likely pushing rookie Jordan Bell to the bench. With Zaza Pachulia out Friday, Green could see a slight bump in minutes, particularly if the game is close.