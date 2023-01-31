Green provided seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 128-120 win over the Thunder.

Green played facilitator Monday night, matching Stephen Curry for a game-high 12 assists. While he scored only seven points, he still almost recorded a double-double, coming up one shy in the rebounding category. The 32-year-old is having a solid season and an even better January where he's averaging 7.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 12 games.