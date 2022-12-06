Green is out Wednesday against the Jazz due to left hip tightness.
Green, Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor) are shelved Wednesday, so the Warriors will use a skeleton crew led by Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson. There should be increased workloads across the roster; even James Wiseman was recalled from the G League.
