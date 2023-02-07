Green supplied seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 141-114 win over the Thunder.

From a usage standpoint, Green didn't benefit in the first game of what's expected to be an extended absence for star guard Stephen Curry (lower leg), but the four-time All-Star continued to deliver value for fantasy managers with his production on the glass and in the defensive categories. The loss of Curry may result in Green seeing a mild uptick in assist opportunities over the long haul, but don't expect the 17-point performance the veteran forward delivered his last time out Saturday against Dallas to become the norm. Green will continue to defer to Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins on the offensive end while filling up the peripheral categories.