Green is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Green was only a partial participant in Thursday's practice for undisclosed reasons, but he should be fine for Friday's contest. Over the past three games, he's averaging 3.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26.7 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded effort in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To play roughly 24 minutes•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Workload should rise Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scoreless in season debut•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially available•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Friday•